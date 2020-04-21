West Texas Intermediate for May delivery plunged a record 305 percent to $-37.63 per barrel on Monday, marking the first time that the price of North America's benchmark crude has sunk into negative territory.
At the close of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), May futures contracts for WTI crude, which expire on Tuesday, fell by an unprecedented $55.90 compared with Friday's settlement price of $18.27 as buyers fled that oil in droves due to uncertainty about where it could be stored and started focusing on the next month's contract.