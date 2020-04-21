A view of a gas station in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 20 April 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery plunged to $-37.63 a barrel, the lowest price in history, as traders fled that expiring contract and looked ahead to June WTI futures. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

Fred Neese fills up his car at a Shell station in Mobile, Alabama, USA, 20 April 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery plunged to $-37.63 a barrel, the lowest price in history, as traders fled that expiring contract and looked ahead to June WTI futures. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Shell station employee J.W. West fills up a customer's tank with gasoline in Mobile, Alabama, USA, 20 April 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery plunged to $-37.63 a barrel, the lowest price in history, as traders fled that expiring contract and looked ahead to June WTI futures. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery plunged a record 305 percent to $-37.63 per barrel on Monday, marking the first time that the price of North America's benchmark crude has sunk into negative territory.

At the close of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), May futures contracts for WTI crude, which expire on Tuesday, fell by an unprecedented $55.90 compared with Friday's settlement price of $18.27 as buyers fled that oil in droves due to uncertainty about where it could be stored and started focusing on the next month's contract.