Dr. Anthony Fauci makes remarks as US President Donald J. Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards looks on in the Oval Office, Washington, DC, USA, 29 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Anthony Fauci (R), Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

The United States on Wednesday expressed its optimism over the use of antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 after a trial, although its manufacturer warned that the drug has yet to be proven safe and studies indicated its effectiveness remains unclear.

As the US battles to curb the spike in coronavirus cases, of which the number has reached over 1 million in the country, accounting for about a third of the 3,173,036 cases worldwide, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the results of the trial of remdesivir, developed by biotech company Gilead Sciences. EFE-EPA