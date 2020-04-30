The United States on Wednesday expressed its optimism over the use of antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 after a trial, although its manufacturer warned that the drug has yet to be proven safe and studies indicated its effectiveness remains unclear.
As the US battles to curb the spike in coronavirus cases, of which the number has reached over 1 million in the country, accounting for about a third of the 3,173,036 cases worldwide, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the results of the trial of remdesivir, developed by biotech company Gilead Sciences. EFE-EPA