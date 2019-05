An anti-regime change protester (C) speaks with US federal police officers at the front entrance of the Venezuela Embassy that protesters have occupied in Washington, DC, USA, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Anti-regime change demonstrators stand at a window inside the Venezuela Embassy that protesters have occupied in Washington, DC, USA, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington, May 13 (efe-epa) - The US government on Monday ordered the eviction of activists who support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and have remained at the country's embassy in Washington for weeks.

The US made this decision at the request of the Washington envoys of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Donald Trump's government recognizes as the legitimate leader of the oil-producing country.