The United States government on Wednesday expelled two Venezuelan diplomats, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Venezuelan charge d'affaires in Washington DC, Carlos Ron Ramirez, and the deputy consul general of the Venezuelan consulate in Houston were declared personae non grata on Wednesday by the US Department of State.