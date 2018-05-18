Philippine Marines rush to shore during an amphibious landing exercise with United States counterparts on a beach on the coast of the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales Province, northwest of Manila, Philippines, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The United States and the Philippines concluded on Friday their Balikatan 2018 military drills in which some 5,000 Philippine and 3,000 American soldiers took part over 12 days.

During the closing ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, headquarters of the Philippine armed forces, Brigadier General Thomas Weidley, the US officer conducting the exercises, said troops of both nations were now "better prepared to respond as one cohesive team to any crisis or challenge," according to official Philippine news agency PNA.