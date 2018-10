Brigadier General Christopher McPhillips (R), Commanding General of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade of the United States gestures as Philippine Naval Inspector General Nathaniel Casem (L) listen during the opening ceremony of a military exercise inside a former United States naval base in Zambales province, Philippines, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUN DUMAGUING

Soldiers carry flags during the opening ceremony of a military exercise inside a former United States naval base in Zambales province, Philippines, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUN DUMAGUING

A United States (R) amphibious armored vehicle (AAV) maneuvers next to Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) armored vehicles during a military exercise inside a former United States naval base in Zambales province, Philippines, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUN DUMAGUING

The armed forces of the United States and the Philippines along with Japan on Monday opened the Kamandag 2 military exercises at Subic Bay.

Subic Bay rests in Zambales province on the west coast of Luzon island in the heavily contested South China Sea and was once the site of a major US naval base.