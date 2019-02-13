Freddy Bernal (c), known as "protector" of Tachira, speaks with a member of the armed forces on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ureña, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Freddy Bernal (c), known as "protector" of Tachira, meets with EFE for an interview on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ureña, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The "economic siege" that the United States has imposed on Venezuela is responsible for the "hardships" that Venezuelan citizens are experiencing due to the lack of food and medicine in the country, said Freddy Bernal, the so-called "protector" of Tachira state, which borders on Colombia.

Bernal, who holds a post that was created in parallel to the Tachira government, said in an interview with EFE on the Venezuelan side of the Tienditas border bridge, in the municipality of Ureña, that four years ago the US "began a series of sanctions against (Venezuelan) corporations" that have harmed his country.