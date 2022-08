Supporters of former US President Donald Trump hold a protest on 9 August 2022 near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, a day after the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence as part of a document investigation. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Supporters of ex-President Donald Trump protest near his lavish Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on 9 August 2022. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

US politics on edge in wake of FBI search of Trump's estate

The FBI's search of Donald Trump's lavish estate in Florida has roiled the political scene in the United States, with Americans eager for further details about the investigation and the potential consequences for the former president.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation still has not revealed why it sent agents on Monday to search Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.