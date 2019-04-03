A US C-17 cargo plane on the ground on Feb. 19, 2019, at the airport in Cucuta, Colombia, bringing humanitarian aid for Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

The United States on Wednesday sent to the Caribbean island of Curacao more than two tons of sanitary kits for the Venezuelan people, marking the first time that the island has been used to position humanitarian aid, which the Caracas government of Nicolas Maduro has so far refused to accept.

On a flight from the Netherlands that was scheduled to arrive Wednesday afternoon in Curacao, the US sent four kits of emergency health assistance with medicines and medical supplies, the US State Department said.