A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 06, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party central committee, heads to his hotel in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States Wednesday announced that a meeting scheduled this week in New York with a North Korean delegation has been postponed.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that the meeting between Mike Pompeo and DPRK (North Korea) officials "will now take place at a later date," reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.