Shelves of California wines at a BevMo, a company selling mainly alcoholic beverages in Sacramento, California, USA, 30 April 2018. In a trade group representing California's vintners issued a report showing China was Amon the top importers of the Golden State's wine. China plans to add 15 percent tariff on US wine in response to tariffs that President Donald Trump has ordered on Chinese products. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Pigs that are ready for market at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, 04 April 2018. China has proposed tariffs on US pork and other imports in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States on Monday has requested the US Trade Representative to identify new tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent, on $200 billion worth of products imported from China, a step closer to a potential trade war.

Donald Trump has already imposed a 25-percent tariff last week on products worth $50 billion of Chinese imports, to which the Asian giant responded with similar tariffs.