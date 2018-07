US President Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife Melania Trump arrive for their first offical visit to the UK at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and his wife Melania Trump (C-L) arrive for their first offical visit to the UK at the London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife Melania Trump walk down from their plane as they arrive at the London Stansted Airport in London, Britain, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

The president of the United States arrived in London on Thursday for his first official visit to the United Kingdom, where he was expected to be met with large protests.

Air Force One, carrying Donald Trump and his wife Melania, touched down at Stansted airport, north of London, at 1.51 pm local time.