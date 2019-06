US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) leave Air Force One as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and First Lady Melania Trump (C-L) leave Air Force One as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A banner 'Resist Trump' displayed by Amnesty International in protest against the US State visit to the UK hangs from Vauxhall Bridge in London, Britain June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

US President Donald J. Trump (R) salutes and First Lady Melania Trump (L) as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

United States President Donald Trump has arrived in London Monday for a three-day state visit of the United Kingdom during which he will meet the Royal Family and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The presidential aircraft, Air Force One, landed at 7:55 GMT in Stansted airport, where Trump and first lady Melania Trump were met by UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt and US ambassador to UK Woody Johnson.