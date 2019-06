Leaders of the G20 Summit pose for a family photo during the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

(L-R) US President Donald J. Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi fist bump during a trilateral meeting on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA/Carl Court / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) welcomes US President Donald J. Trump (L) during the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) welcomes US President Donald J. Trump (L) during the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

The president of the United States met with the Japanese prime minister on Friday, just two days after the former harshly criticized the defense treaty that has defined the American military presence in Japan since 1960.

Donald Trump avoided referring to the controversy at the start of his bilateral meeting with Shinzo Abe, which occurred a few hours before the official start of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan's third-largest city.