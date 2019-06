US President Donald J. Trump (R) meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) looks at Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The president of the United States is set to meet Saudi Arabia's crown prince, the Turkish president and the German chancellor during the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, the White House said on Monday.

Donald Trump is scheduled to hold meetings with Mohammad bin Salman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel during the two-day summit in Osaka, Japan's third-largest city.