The president of the United States is expected to formally nominate the current secretary of the Army to be the next defense secretary in coming weeks, but federal rules dictate that the nominee step aside temporarily while he prepares for the confirmation process, several officials said, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who is next in the line of succession of Senate-confirmed officials at the Pentagon, is expected to serve as acting secretary of defense for the next several weeks as Army head Mark Esper pursues Senate approval, the officials said.