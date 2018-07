US President Donald J. Trump (C) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) during a Nato Summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The president of the United States and his wife were set to embark on their first official visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday amid a backdrop of tension with that country's government and widespread protests expected.

Trump's visit came at a rocky time in UK politics, with the ruling Conservative Party of Prime Minister Theresa May having lost Cabinet members earlier in the week over the government's approach to Brexit.