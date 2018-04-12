United States President Donald. J. Trump listens to victims' stories before signing bill 'H.R. 1865', the 'Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017' at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis

Trump: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place”

The United States president on Thursday toned down militaristic threats to launch missile strikes on Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack carried out on an opposition-held city near the capital Damascus.

Donald Trump set the global news agenda Wednesday when he used his Twitter account to warn Russia to get ready for imminent strikes, and lambasted the Kremlin for the regime of Bashar Al-Assad, whom Washington has unequivocally blamed for the attack Saturday that killed 70 people in Douma, including at least 40 who showed symptoms of exposure to chemical toxins.