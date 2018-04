epa06660282 US President Donald J. Trump departs an event honoring the NCAA Football National Champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Trump warns Russia to get ready for missile strikes in Syria

The United States president on Wednesday warned Russia to brace for missile strikes on Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the rebel-held city of Douma that Washington has blamed on the Syrian regime.

Since the suspected chemical bombing that killed 70 people in Douma on Saturday, Donald Trump has ramped up his threats to take military action in Syria, alleging Russian complicity in the attack, which both Moscow and Damascus have vehemently denied.