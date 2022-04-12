US President Joe Biden, with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, meets virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

During a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, United States President Joe Biden failed to shift India from its neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that the US believes that New Delhi should not increase oil imports from Moscow.

This was the first conversation between Biden and Modi since the dialogue they had with their counterparts from Australia and Japan on Mar. 3, in the first days of the invasion by Russia, a country with which India maintains a close relationship.