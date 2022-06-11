The Indo-Pacific is the United States' "priority theater of operations", US defense secretary Lloyd Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense forum, in Singapore Saturday, and reiterated Washington’s support for its allies in the face of an “more coercive and aggressive" China.
"We’ll (...) stand by our friends as they uphold their rights,” Austin said, a stance that is “especially important as the People's Republic of China (PRC) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims.”