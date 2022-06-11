A handout photo made available by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CHAD J. MCNEELEY / US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivers his speech, during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue at the Shangri-la hotel, in Singapore, 11 June 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Indo-Pacific is the United States' "priority theater of operations", US defense secretary Lloyd Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense forum, in Singapore Saturday, and reiterated Washington’s support for its allies in the face of an “more coercive and aggressive" China.

"We’ll (...) stand by our friends as they uphold their rights,” Austin said, a stance that is “especially important as the People's Republic of China (PRC) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims.”