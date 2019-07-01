The Donald Trump administration announced Monday that it will continue with its campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran and reiterated that the US government will "never allow" it to develop nuclear weapons, after learning that Tehran had exceeded the threshold for its enriched uranium reserve set in the nuclear accord signed in 2015.

"The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons," White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, warning that "maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action."