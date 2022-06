A handout photo made available by Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff shows warplanes of South Korea and the United States, including F-35A stealth fighters, fly over the Yellow Sea off South Korea's west coast, 07 June 2022, as the allies conduct a combined air power demonstration. EPA-EFE/Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (R) shakes hands with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 07 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks to media after a meeting with South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 07 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

The United States' deputy secretary of state on Tuesday warned North Korea of a "rapid and forceful" response if it went ahead with an anticipated nuclear test.

Wendy Sherman spoke after a meeting in Seoul with her South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun-dong with whom she discussed Pyongyang's latest weapons tests.