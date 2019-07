Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, after being recaptured in 2014 and presented by the authorities in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escorted by authorities after his detention, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

United States prosecutors on Wednesday finalized their request for a life sentence plus 30 years’ imprisonment for Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, whose sentencing is set for July 17 in a New York court.

In a final letter to Judge Brian Cogan, prosecutors argued that "the Court should sentence the defendant to the statutory mandatory minimum of life imprisonment with 30 years' imprisonment to run consecutively."