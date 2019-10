A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows the affects of the recision-guided munition strike on the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi following the US forces raid, northwestern Syria, Oct. 26, 2019 EFE-EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a smoke cloud from the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a precision-guided munition strike following the US forces raid, northwestern Syria, Oct. 26, 2019 EFE-EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during the US forces (bottom) raid, northwestern Syria, 26 October 2019 (Issued 30 October 2019). US Forces killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS, in northwest Syria on Oct. 26, 2019 EFE-EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a smoke cloud from the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a precision-guided munition strike following the US forces raid, northwestern Syria, 26 October 2019 (Issued 30 October 2019). US Forces killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS, in northwest Syria on Oct. 26, 2019 EFE-EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a side-by-side comparison of the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before and after the raid showing no collateral damage to adjacent structures, northwestern Syria, Oct. 26, 2019 EFE-EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US publishes Baghdadi raid footage, says he was buried at sea

The Pentagon published Wednesday the first images of the United States military operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in Syria, saying his remains were buried at sea.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of the US Central Command, displayed black and white footage that showed the farm in which the IS leader was found, a building in Barisha, Idlib province, about six kilometers from the Turkish border. EFE-EPA