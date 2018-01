Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Dec. 19, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during meeting with Syrian opposition delegation headed by Nasr Hariri (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the audience, as he takes part with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in an event marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the complete lifting of the Nazi siege of Leningrad at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The United States government published late on Monday the so-called "Putin list," identifying, at the behest of Congress, 96 oligarchs and 114 senior Kremlin officials who have gained power and wealth thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Treasury Department prepared the list which does not entail economic or diplomatic sanctions for those named.