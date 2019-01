The Venezuelan national flag flies at its Embassy to the United States in the Georgetown area of Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) arrives at the opening ceremony of the judicial year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The United States government on Thursday ordered the removal of its non-essential diplomatic staff from Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

In a security alert, the US State Department also recommended that Americans residing or traveling in Venezuela "strongly consider departing" while commercial flights remained available.