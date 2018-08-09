The United States unveiled a new series of sanctions on Moscow over a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom, in a rare direct confrontation that could escalate into a broad series of diplomatic and economic measures between the two countries, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The US announcement Wednesday included an additional threat to follow through with a second round of measures in 90 days' time if Russia doesn't meet a list of three criteria.