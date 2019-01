The entrance to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where US musician Chris Brown was staying, in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US musician Chris Brown performs at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Dec. 6, 2012 (reissued 22 January 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BERGEN

American rapper Chris Brown, who was recently arrested by French police in Paris following accusations he had raped a woman, is to seek a defamation lawsuit against the accuser, his lawyer told EFE on Wednesday.

Brown was detained alongside his bodyguard and a friend – who were both also accused of the crime – on Monday after a 24-year-old woman told police the three men had raped her on Jan. 15 in a room at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris' 1st arrondissement.