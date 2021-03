US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of COVID-19 vaccinations, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of Covid-19 vaccinations, as US Vice President Kamala Harris (Back) looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2021. US President Biden announced the United States will surpass 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on 19 March. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

The United States Friday reached 100 million Covid-19 vaccine milestone weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's target date of his 100th day in office even as the country recorded 1,650 more deaths and 62,787 new coronavirus infections.

White House White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Friday said the country had reached the 100 million shots goal in just 58 days, weeks ahead of schedule. EFE-EPA