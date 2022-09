A TV screen shows a news reports of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L), meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R), at the Presidential Palace in Taipei in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Democratic Senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez speakds during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) poses next to Air Force pilots during her visit to Penghu, Taiwan, 30 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A United States Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation to considerably expand Washington's military aid for Taiwan at a time of great tension with China over the sovereignty of the island.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 with 17 votes in favor and only five against.