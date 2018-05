Central American migrants cross the border to the US in Chaparral, at the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, May 1, 2018 (issued May 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Central American migrants wait to be able to cross into the United States in El Chaparral, Tijuana, Mexico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

Central American migrants wait to be able to cross into the United States in El Chaparral, Tijuana, Mexico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

Members of the Central American migrant caravan on Wednesday had hopes for gaining asylum in the United States as 88 people were accepted by the US Customs and Border Protection in three days.

The Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders) Association, which has accompanied the caravan called "The Viacrucis" (Way of the Cross) since it left the southern Mexican state of Chiapas five weeks ago, announced that on Wednesday groups of 28, 21 and 14 people entered the US through Tijuana.