US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out of the West Wing to deliver remarks to members of the news media on his recent trip to North Korea and his appreciation for outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Nikki Haley, the United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses an United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, New York, USA, 17 September 2018.. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States on Thursday once again rejected the idea of relaxing sanctions against North Korea and defended its position of delaying the approval of aid requested by several organizations, at the UN.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley insisted that the situation has not changed enough to reduce international sanctions, as advocated by Russia and China.