Photograph showing authorities working at the site of the UN-registered plane crash in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran authorities said they had no report of fatalities after a US-registered executive jet with at least six people on board crashed Tuesday at Tegucigalpa's Toncontin international airport.

The Gulfstream G 200 jet - which was flying in from Austin, Texascarrying a group of US businesspeople, including one woman - skidded off the runway into a ditch and broke in two at around 11:30 am.