The then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) listens to CEO of United Company RUSAL Oleg Deripaska (R) during a visit to RUSAL Aluminum Smelter in Sayanogorsk, republic of Khakassia, southern Siberia, Russia Mar 11, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/DMITRY ASTAKHOV/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN POOL Mandatory credit

Oleg Deripaska, Russian aluminum giant RUSAL President, attends Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) congress which is held within the Week of Russian Business in Moscow, Russia, Mar 19, 2015 (re-issued Apr 23, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Treasury Department on Sunday removed Russian aluminum company Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted billionaire and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Oleg Deripaska, delivered on a promised plan to divest his majority ownership stake, the office said, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe.

The issue had become a political controversy amid concerns the Trump administration was going easy on Russia, but many former Treasury officials and other sanctions experts said the move was made following longstanding policies under which the office does its work.