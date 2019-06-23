A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense shows a US Navy P-8 Poseidon plane in flight at an undisclosed location, Aug. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/HANDOUT/US NAVY

The United States covertly launched offensive cyber operations against an Iranian intelligence group's computer systems on the same day the president pulled back on using more traditional methods of military force, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires supplied to EFE on Sunday.

The cyberstrikes, which were approved by President Donald Trump on Thursday, targeted computer systems used to control missile and rocket launches that were chosen months ago for potential disruption, according to a US official familiar with the matter.