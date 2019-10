Michael Kiefer, a veteran reporter and journalism professor at Arizona State University, is interviewed by EFE inside his office in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Beatriz Limon

Michael Kiefer, a veteran reporter and journalism professor at Arizona State University, poses for a photo outside his office in Phoenix, Arizona, prior to an interview with EFE on Oct. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Beatriz Limon

A veteran reporter who has covered five executions in the US state of Arizona, where capital punishment has not been applied for five years, told EFE he has never felt guilty about chronicling the final moments of a condemned person's life.

"I've never felt guilty about covering an execution because I know I have to be there, as was the case ... with (Joseph Rudolph) Wood," Michael Kiefer told EFE, referring to that individual's death after a two-hour ordeal in 2014.