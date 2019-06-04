The US government said Tuesday that it would restrict cultural visits by American citizens to Cuba, as well as impose restrictions on private and corporate boat and airplane trips to the island, a move that represents a blow to the Caribbean nation's economy.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Washington would no longer allow cultural and educational trips under the group people-to-people educational travel program, which allowed thousands of Americans to visit the island after a thaw in relations started under former President Barack Obama in 2014.