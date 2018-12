Filipino soldiers use a crane to lift three Balangiga Bells off crates during a turnover ceremony at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Crates containing three Balangiga Bells are taken out of a United States Air Force aircraft during a turnover ceremony at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The United States on Tuesday returned three bells that were taken as war trophies from the Philippines in 1901.

The gesture seeks to improve the strained relations between the two countries since President Rodrigo Duterte came into power in the Philippines and opted to move closer to China.