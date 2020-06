The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its authorization for the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, along with chloroquine, to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients citing a lack of evidence that these drugs are effective in such cases.

The FDA's chief scientist, Denise Hinton, announced the decision in a letter to the acting head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Gary Disbrow, on Monday.