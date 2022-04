US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver a eulogy during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington on 27 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A US Marine veteran held in Russia since 2019 on charges of assaulting police is on his way back to the United States in exchange for a Russian pilot accused of drug smuggling, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly," Biden said in a statement.