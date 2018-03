Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia (c), listens to a speech at the Security Council session on March 14, 2018, called by Britain to discuss the Russian nerve agent attack on one of its former spies in Salisbury, England. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley (r), delivers a speech at the Security Council session on March 14, 2018, called by Britain to discuss the Russian nerve agent attack on one of its former spies in Salisbury, England. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The United Kingdom's deputy United Nations ambassador, Jonathan Allen, speaks at the Security Council session on March 14, 2018, called by Britain to discuss the Russian nerve agent attack on one of its former spies in Salisbury, England. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The United States "believes that Russia is responsible" for the attack using a nerve agent on oine of its former spies in the United Kingdom, Washington's United Nations Ambassador - Nikki Haley - said on Wednesday.

