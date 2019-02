The UN Security Council holds a session on Venezuela at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 27. EFE-EPA

The UN Security Council is set to consider conflicting resolutions on the situation in Venezuela from the United States and Russia, diplomatic sources said here Wednesday.

The US recognizes Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, as the oil-rich nation's acting president, while Russia supports incumbent head of state Nicolas Maduro.