US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed on their arrival at Helsinki Airport in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURI RATILAINEN

The president of the United States said Monday that the US relationship with Russia "has never been worse" in reference to the investigation into Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US election, hours before meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

"Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" Donald Trump said on his Twitter account, referring to the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible links between Moscow and Trump's electoral campaign.