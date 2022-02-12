A handout photo made available by the National Guard press service shows the servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine take part in tactical and special exercises within the command-staff exercises in a village near Shostka, northern Ukraine, 09 February 2022 (issued on 11 February 2022). EFE/EPA/OLEKSANDER YESMANCHUK HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian police and National Guard servicemen take part in exercises near the Kalanchak village in the Skadovsk district of Kherson area, South Ukraine, 12 February 2022 amid tensions on the Ukraine-Russian border.EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK