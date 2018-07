US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) hold a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald J. Trump (L) receives a soccer ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup from Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the end of a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

The presidents of the United States and Russia hailed a summit held in Helsinki on Monday as a success, calling it a good start toward rebuilding trust between the two countries.

Donald Trump said the two-hour meeting held behind closed doors with his Russian counterpart had been very constructive and he thanked Vladimir Putin for joining him in what he described as important discussions.