Russian President Vladimir Putin on their way to Presidential Palace, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/PEKKA SIPOLA

An Aurus Senat presidential state car of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony at Helsinki Airport, in Helsinki, July 16, 2018. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump on their way to Presidential Palace, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/MARKKU OJALA

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

(L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald J. Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The presidents of the United States and Russia met at the beginning of a summit in Helsinki where they were expected to talk on Monday about the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and Moscow's alleged interference in electoral processes.

Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had arrived aboard their large presidential planes and driven to the president of Finland's palace in long motorcades made up of gleaming black stretch limousines accompanied by their escorts.