The US Treasury Department on Friday announced economic sanctions against 34 oil tankers that transport petroleum from Venezuela to Cuba, a new pressure tactic against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline, and will continue to use the full suite of its diplomatic and economic tools to support Interim President Juan Guaido, the National Assembly, and the Venezuelan people's efforts to restore their democracy," said Treasury Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin, in a statement on Friday.