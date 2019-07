Rohingya refugees gather near a fence at the 'no man's land' zone at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's military Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing salutes after delivering a speech on the second day of the 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in the Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces and another three of the Southeast Asian country's top military leaders for the extrajudicial executions of members of the Rohingya ethnic minority.

These are the most restrictive sanctions that the US has imposed so far in response to what a United Nations Special Commission last year called crimes against humanity committed by soldiers and militant groups against the Rohingya.