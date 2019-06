Photo of the Venezuelan president's son Nicolas "Nicolasito" Ernesto Maduro Guerra, on whom the United States government imposed sanctions this Friday for profiting from the corruption rampant in the government headed by his father. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez/File

The United States government imposed sanctions this Friday on the Venezuelan president's son Nicolas "Nicolasito" Ernesto Maduro Guerra, whom it accused of profiting from the "corruption" rampant in the government headed by his father.

"Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.